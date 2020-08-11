Hernandez (not injury related) is slightly behind in his recovery process, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez has been getting stretched out at the team's alternate training site after missing part of summer camp due to a positive test for COVID-19. However, manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday that the southpaw is slightly behind schedule. It's unclear when he'll be able to return to the team, but he could serve as a starter for the Red Sox this year once he's back in action.
