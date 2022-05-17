Hernandez was placed on the 7-day injured list for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday due to a strained right knee, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

Hernandez suffered the injury during a bullpen session Saturday. He'd struggled to a 5.95 ERA in 19.2 innings prior to the injury while walking 17.8 percent of opposing batters. It's unclear how much time he'll miss beyond the minimum seven days.