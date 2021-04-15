Hernandez earned his third hold of the season, setting down the side in order in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Minnesota.
Hernandez entered for the sixth inning, which is like the eighth inning when playing a seven-inning, doubleheader game. It was his first clean inning of the season, and the left-hander is unscored upon over his last five outings.
