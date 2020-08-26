Hernandez struck out two over two scoreless innings and collected a hold Tuesday in the Red Sox's 9-7 win over the Blue Jays. He scattered two hits and a walk in the appearance.

Rather than saving Hernandez until Wednesday to work as a piggyback pitcher behind starter Colten Brewer, the Red Sox elected to have him cover a couple innings in middle relief Tuesday. The hard-throwing lefty was able to keep his spotless ERA intact, pumping in 23 of his 36 pitches for strikes while stranding all three of the baserunners he put on. Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke suggested after Tuesday's win that Kyle Hart -- who was tagged for six runs in 3.1 innings before departing -- may not be guaranteed any future starts, which could pave the way for Hernandez to enter the rotation as soon as next week. Since Hernandez has maxed out at 40 pitches over his two long-relief outings this season, he would likely have a workload restriction if the Red Sox decide to give him a look as a starter.