Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Viewed as bullpen option
Interim manager Ron Roenicke said Wednesday that Hernandez will compete for a relief role in camp, though the skipper noted that the lefty could get the chance to start again at some point, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez has worked almost exclusively as a starter during his time in the minors, but he got his feet wet as a reliever at the big-league level last season and showed some promise, posting a 4.45 ERA and 57:26 K:BB across 30.1 innings. The walks were obviously a major issue for Hernandez, but his big fastball and ability to generate grounders at a high clip could allow him to emerge as a dominant relief option if he can display some semblance of control. If he can't make the Opening Day roster as a reliever, however, Hernandez might receive another look in the Triple-A Pawtucket rotation to begin the season. Even if that materializes, Hernandez's shaky command and limited repertoire make it unlikely that he'll receive an extended look as a starter at the big-league level in 2020.
