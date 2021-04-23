Hernandez (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out one in one inning to take the extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Neither Hernandez nor Adam Ottavino before him did the Red Sox any favors by walking four batters late in the game. Seattle plated seven runs despite getting only three hits, the first time since 1994 a team has scored at least seven runs on three hits or fewer. Hernandez, who has been given a late-inning role, has issued eight free passes over seven innings.