Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Will be shut down
Hernandez will be available to pitch this weekend against Tampa Bay and then shut down, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Hernandez served in the bullpen for Boston, a new role for the left-hander who is not accustomed to pitching on back-to-back days. Manager Alex Cora said the team views Hernandez as a reliever moving forward. The 22-year-old emerged as a sometimes-effective relief pitcher, posting a 4.07 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.
