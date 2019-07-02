Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Working in relief
Hernandez will pitch out of the bullpen at Triple-A Pawtucket going forward, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez doesn't appear to be transitioning to the bullpen long-term, but his best chance at helping the Red Sox during their playoff push this season will come in a relief role. The 21-year-old has allowed four runs (three earned) with an 11:6 K:BB in 5.1 innings of work for Boston this year.
