Hamilton will join the Red Sox in Minnesota on Wednesday, and he could be added to the active roster if Pablo Reyes (abdomen) has to be placed on the 10-day injured list, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Hamilton would be making his MLB debut if he is added to the 26-man group. The infielder has some of the best speed in the minors, and he's stolen 27 bases over 208 at-bats for Triple-A Worcester while registering an .825 OPS in the timeframe. The question would be how much Hamilton would play if he does replace Reyes on the roster, but his ability to swipe bags makes him an intriguing player to monitor at the very least.