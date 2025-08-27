Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Orioles.

Hamilton's having a productive run since his recall from Triple-A Worcester last week. He's gone 6-for-15 with three extra-base hits, two walks, one steal, three RBI and five runs scored over four games. Hamilton started four of the last six games at second base, all against right-handed pitching. He should maintain a semi-regular role while Wilyer Abreu (calf) remains sidelined. Abreu's injury resulted in Ceddanne Rafaela getting more time in the outfield than at second base.