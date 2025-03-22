Hamilton is expected to claim a roster spot as a utility fielder if he does not win the starting second base job, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Hamilton and Kristian Campbell are the primary candidates to start at second base, and it's a hopeful sign for Campbell that he started Friday and will do so again Saturday. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he has a good idea of what they plan to do at the keystone but has not made it official. At one point during spring training it appeared that Hamilton was the frontrunner, but Campbell emerged as the leader over the final week of the Grapefruit League season.