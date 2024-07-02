Hamilton is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.

Hamilton has started to cool off at the plate a bit with just two hits in his last 18 at-bats. As a result, he's seen his playing time squeezed, as this is the third time he's been on the bench over the Red Sox' last five contests. Enmanuel Valdez and Ceddanne Rafaela will form the middle infield combo for Boston on Tuesday.