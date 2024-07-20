Hamilton is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Dodgers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Hamilton will take a seat as the Red Sox square off with left-hander Justin Wrobleski. Jamie Westbrook will take over at second base and bat seventh against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Two hits, run scored in win•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Out against left-hander•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Starts at shortstop•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Not in Boston lineup•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Collects two thefts Thursday•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: On bench again•