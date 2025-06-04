Hamilton entered as a pinch runner and stole two bases in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Hamilton ran for Kristian Campbell and stole his 11th and 12th bases of the season. Five of those 12 thefts have come as a pinch runner, as Hamilton makes the most of a limited role. He's unlikely to gain a greater role going forward even with Campbell scuffling at the plate. The Red Sox are dangerously close to falling out of relevancy in 2025, and if that were to happen, Hamilton would remain on the bench watching Campbell and Marcelo Mayer.