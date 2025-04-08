Hamilton started at second base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Hamilton filled in for Kristian Campbell, who received his first day off of the season after starting the first 10 games, including both ends of Sunday's doubleheader. The stolen base was the second for Hamilton, who is 1-for-14 with five strikeouts through six games played.