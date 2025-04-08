Hamilton started at second base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Hamilton filled in for Kristian Campbell, who received his first day off of the season after starting the first 10 games, including both ends of Sunday's doubleheader. The stolen base was the second for Hamilton, who is 1-for-14 with five strikeouts through six games played.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Enters late, scores run•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: May lose out on starting job•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Steals three bases Thursday•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Inside track for 2B?•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Starts at short in spring opener•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Could be used in outfield•