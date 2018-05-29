Red Sox's David Price: Allows two runs in winning effort Monday
Price (5-4) picked up the win Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks across five innings. He struck out four.
Price wasn't very sharp in this one, matching his season-high in walks (four) while tossing just 57 of his 95 pitches for strikes, but he was able to get the job done and come away with his third win in his last four tries. The southpaw has now compiled an impressive 2.49 ERA and 27:10 K:BB across 25.1 innings in four starts since missing a turn in the rotation earlier in the month due to a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which is set for a tough road matchup against the Astros.
