Red Sox's David Price: Another bullpen session on tap

Price (wrist) is scheduled to throw his next bullpen session Tuesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Price apparently endured no complications with his left wrist coming out of Saturday's side session, during which he tossed 30 pitches consisting of fastballs and changeups. He'll likely incorporate more breaking pitches into Tuesday's workout before the Red Sox determine Price's next step. Since he's only been sidelined for two weeks, Price may not require a rehab assignment or simulated game before gaining clearance to re-enter the rotation as soon as Aug. 25 against the Padres.