Red Sox's David Price: Another bullpen session on tap
Price (wrist) is scheduled to throw his next bullpen session Tuesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Price apparently endured no complications with his left wrist coming out of Saturday's side session, during which he tossed 30 pitches consisting of fastballs and changeups. He'll likely incorporate more breaking pitches into Tuesday's workout before the Red Sox determine Price's next step. Since he's only been sidelined for two weeks, Price may not require a rehab assignment or simulated game before gaining clearance to re-enter the rotation as soon as Aug. 25 against the Padres.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...