Red Sox's David Price: Available on back-to-back days

Price was available to pitch Thursday after appearing in Wednesday's game, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

Until now, Price had been on a restricted schedule, but manager John Farrell said "he's got no restrictions." That means Price can throw on back-to-back days if needed, or enter the middle of an inning, or with runners on. His conversion to the bullpen is complete.

