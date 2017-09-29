Red Sox's David Price: Available on back-to-back days
Price was available to pitch Thursday after appearing in Wednesday's game, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
Until now, Price had been on a restricted schedule, but manager John Farrell said "he's got no restrictions." That means Price can throw on back-to-back days if needed, or enter the middle of an inning, or with runners on. His conversion to the bullpen is complete.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Continues along careful schedule•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Increases length in Friday's win•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Could serve as closer Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Throws two innings Sunday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Available early in week•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Reinstated from DL, will work in relief•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...