Red Sox's David Price: Back from paternity leave

The Red Sox reinstated Price from paternity leave ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Yankees, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Reliever Colten Brewer was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket to open up a spot on the active roster for Price, who spent two days on the paternity list. He shouldn't face any restrictions while returning to action on normal rest Sunday in the series finale.

