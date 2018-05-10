Red Sox's David Price: Believes he'll start Saturday

Price (hand) said he will start against the Blue Jays on Saturday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Price was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday after experiencing numbness in his hand that was later diagnosed as a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome. Fortunately, Price was assured that the issue isn't related to his elbow or shoulder, which were both deemed "pristine" after testing, per Browne. After receiving some treatment, the southpaw was able to get through a 40-pitch bullpen session with no issues Thursday, clearing the way for him to take his next turn over the weekend. Price owns an unremarkable 5.11 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through seven starts this season (37 innings), but will look to turn things around now that the numbness in his hand has been addressed.