Red Sox's David Price: Believes he'll start Sunday
Price (hand) said he will start against the Blue Jays on Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Price was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday after experiencing numbness in his hand that was later diagnosed as a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome. Fortunately, Price was assured that the issue isn't related to his elbow or shoulder, which were both deemed "pristine" after testing, per Browne. After receiving some treatment, the southpaw was able to get through a 40-pitch bullpen session with no issues Thursday, clearing the way for him to take his next turn over the weekend. Price owns an unremarkable 5.11 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through seven starts this season (37 innings), but will look to turn things around now that the numbness in his hand has been addressed.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Scratched from Wednesday's start•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Gets shelled Thursday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Takes loss against Rays•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Allows four earned runs•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Earns win Tuesday•
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.