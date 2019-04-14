Red Sox's David Price: Blanks Baltimore for first win

Price (1-1) secured his first win of the season by allowing three hits and striking out seven over seven scoreless innings Sunday against the Orioles.

Price surrendered four runs in each of his first two outings, but he brought his best stuff to the ballpark Sunday and was rewarded for his efforts. The 33-year-old lefty pounded the strike zone, firing 64 of 92 pitches for strikes. Price will carry a 3.79 ERA with 20 punchouts over 19 frames into his upcoming start Saturday in Tampa Bay.