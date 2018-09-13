Red Sox's David Price: Blanks Jays for 15th win
Price (15-6) picked up the win Wednesday, scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven in a 1-0 victory over the Blue Jays.
The southpaw won his sixth straight decision and hasn't lost since July 1, posting a stellar 2.22 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 77:10 K:BB in 69 innings over 11 starts during that undefeated stretch. Price will look to keep things rolling when he takes the mound next Wednesday in Yankee Stadium.
