Red Sox's David Price: Bullpen scheduled for Thursday
Price (wrist) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Price felt good after his bullpen session Tuesday and will seemingly ramp things up Thursday before being reevaluated. If all goes well during Thursday's mound session, there's a chance the left-hander could rejoin Boston's rotation as soon as Sunday against the Padres.
