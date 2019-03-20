Red Sox's David Price: Bullpen set for Thursday

Price (illness) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Price was scratched from his last start due to illness, and it remains unclear when he'll get back in game action. The veteran lefty has made just a single start this spring, as the Red Sox wanted to manage their starters' workloads following their World Series run, but it doesn't sound like his availability for the Opening Day roster is in serious doubt.

