Red Sox's David Price: Clobbered by Halos
Price gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings Saturday against the Angels.
He needed 102 pitches (68 strikes) to get through five frames, ending his brilliant run of five straight quality starts, during which he posted a 1.91 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 34 strikeouts over 33 innings. Even after Saturday's blowup, his ERA still sits at 3.82, which is respectable, given that he had some rust to knock off when he initially came off the disabled list in late May. His next start will come Friday at home against the Royals.
