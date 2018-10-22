Red Sox's David Price: Confirmed as Game 2 starter

Price will start the second game of the World Series against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Price finally shook off the demons in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros, winning for the first time in the playoffs as a starter and sending his team to the World Series. The 33-year-old has a career 5.04 ERA in 85.2 playoff innings. His only World Series experience came a decade ago with the Rays, when he made a pair of relief appearances as his team fell in five games to the Phillies, allowing two runs (one earned) in 3.1 innings.