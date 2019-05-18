Red Sox's David Price: Confirmed as Monday's starter
Price (elbow) was confirmed as the starter for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Price cleared the final hurdle after his elbow responded positively to Friday's bullpen session, so he'll be back Monday as expected. He looked good before suffering the injury, recording a 3.75 ERA and a career-best 29.6 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: To return Monday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Expected back next week•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Slated for bullpen Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Could rejoin rotation next weekend•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Ready for bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Will play catch Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...