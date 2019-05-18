Red Sox's David Price: Confirmed as Monday's starter

Price (elbow) was confirmed as the starter for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Price cleared the final hurdle after his elbow responded positively to Friday's bullpen session, so he'll be back Monday as expected. He looked good before suffering the injury, recording a 3.75 ERA and a career-best 29.6 percent strikeout rate.

More News
Our Latest Stories