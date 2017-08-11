Red Sox's David Price: Continues progression; throws long toss Friday
Price (elbow) was able to throw from 120 feet Friday, in addition to playing long toss prior to Boston's game against the Yankees, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports.
Price was out on the field for the second time in the past three days getting a little more work in, and appears to be progressing from his elbow injury at a fast pace. At this rate, Price should be able to return to the rotation by mid-September, but there's a decent amount of steps left for the southpaw before he's out of the woods. Assuming all went well with his long toss, Price will need to head back to the mound for a few bullpen sessions in the coming weeks before embarking on a rehab assignment with one of Boston's minor-league affiliates.
