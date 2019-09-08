Red Sox's David Price: Could get shut down

Price (wrist) has already been ruled out for the upcoming series in Toronto and he could be shut down for the season as the Red Sox's playoff chances continue to dwindle, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

FanGraphs gives Boston a 1.2 percent chance to make the playoffs, so it would make sense for them to at least take a cautious approach to bringing Price back from this injury. He was on the IL due to a cyst on his left wrist from Aug. 8 through Sept. 1 and then felt tightness in the same wrist during a bullpen session Wednesday.