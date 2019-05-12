Red Sox's David Price: Could rejoin rotation next weekend

Manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Price (elbow) could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list to start a game next weekend against the Astros, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Price completed a bullpen session Sunday and will likely throw off a mound again a few days later before the Red Sox hone in on a target date for the southpaw to rejoin the rotation. It doesn't sound like a minor-league rehab assignment is being considered for Price at this time, suggesting he's tracking toward a short stint on the 10-day injured list.