Red Sox's David Price: Could rejoin rotation next weekend
Manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Price (elbow) could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list to start a game next weekend against the Astros, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Price completed a bullpen session Sunday and will likely throw off a mound again a few days later before the Red Sox hone in on a target date for the southpaw to rejoin the rotation. It doesn't sound like a minor-league rehab assignment is being considered for Price at this time, suggesting he's tracking toward a short stint on the 10-day injured list.
