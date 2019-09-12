Red Sox's David Price: Could return next week

Price (wrist) could return to the rotation sometime next week, Lauren Campbell of NESN reports. "It won't be in Philly," manager Alex Cora said of the possibility of Price returning this weekend. "Most likely next week if everything goes well this week."

While the Red Sox won't be going to the playoffs, Cora said that everyone likes to compete and nobody wants to finish the season shut down or on the injured list, so that won't factor into whether or not Price returns this season. He threw changeups along with his fastball in Wednesday's bullpen session and will likely throw again sometime this weekend before the Red Sox determine the next step. Boston has a home series against the Giants followed by a series in Tampa Bay next week.