Red Sox's David Price: Could return this weekend
Red Sox manager Alex Cora has not ruled out Price (wrist) returning this weekend in time to pitch Sunday against the Padres, Jason Kates of MassLive.com reports.
Price tossed a bullpen session Tuesday and will be evaluated Wednesday. "We'll have a better idea [Wednesday] where we're at with him," the manager said. "Let's see how he goes now and see how he bounces back and we'll talk about it later." The Red Sox are in the middle of a stretch where there are several off days, so they can get by without Price for another turn, but they are also fighting for a wild card spot and could use someone of Price's caliber to assist in that quest.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Fares well in side session•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Another bullpen session on tap•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Scheduled for bullpen Saturday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Plays catch Friday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Resumes throwing•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Regaining range of motion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start