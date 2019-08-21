Red Sox's David Price: Could return this weekend

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has not ruled out Price (wrist) returning this weekend in time to pitch Sunday against the Padres, Jason Kates of MassLive.com reports.

Price tossed a bullpen session Tuesday and will be evaluated Wednesday. "We'll have a better idea [Wednesday] where we're at with him," the manager said. "Let's see how he goes now and see how he bounces back and we'll talk about it later." The Red Sox are in the middle of a stretch where there are several off days, so they can get by without Price for another turn, but they are also fighting for a wild card spot and could use someone of Price's caliber to assist in that quest.