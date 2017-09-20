Red Sox's David Price: Could serve as closer Wednesday

Manager John Farrell said Price could serve as Boston's closer Wednesday against the Orioles, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

With Craig Kimbrel and Addison Reed both unavailable due to heavy workloads recently, Farrell suggested Price could be next in line to get the ball in the ninth should a save situation present itself. The southpaw made his first relief appearance since 2010 over the weekend, striking out two batters in a pair of scoreless innings against the Rays. Despite Wednesday's possible save opportunity, Price is still expected to close out the season as an important multi-inning reliever for the Red Sox, with Craig Kimbrel holding down the ninth inning.