Red Sox's David Price: Could start Tuesday

Price (illness) is tentatively scheduled to start Tuesday against the Cubs, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Price, who was scratched from his previous start due to an illness, is scheduled for an "aggressive bullpen" session Thursday. Depending on how the southpaw feels during Thursday's session, Price could opt to skip his final spring start and declare himself ready for the season. Either way, Price appears to be on track to start during the team's season-opening series against the Mariners.