Red Sox's David Price: Cruises to 16th win

Price (16-7) picked up the win Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six.

It wasn't Price's sharpest outing, as he served up multiple homers for a second straight start, but he was able to cruise to his 16th victory behind 19 runs from Boston's offense. The southpaw has faltered a bit over his final two starts, allowing seven runs across 10.1 innings, though he'll still finish the season with a 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 177:50 K:BB through 30 starts (176 innings). Price is currently lined up to start Game 2 of the ALDS.