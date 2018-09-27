Red Sox's David Price: Cruises to 16th win
Price (16-7) picked up the win Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six.
It wasn't Price's sharpest outing, as he served up multiple homers for a second straight start, but he was able to cruise to his 16th victory behind 19 runs from Boston's offense. The southpaw has faltered a bit over his final two starts, allowing seven runs across 10.1 innings, though he'll still finish the season with a 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 177:50 K:BB through 30 starts (176 innings). Price is currently lined up to start Game 2 of the ALDS.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Scheduled start postponed•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Serves up three homers in loss to Yankees•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Blanks Jays for 15th win•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Strikes out 10 in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Won't return until homestand•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....