Red Sox's David Price: Cruises to win over Rays

Price (13-6) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out eight in a 5-2 victory over the Rays.

Staked to a 4-0 lead after the first inning, Price gave Tampa no chance to stage a comeback, throwing 72 of 103 pitches for strikes and not giving up a run until C.J. Cron took him deep in the sixth inning. The southpaw has now delivered six straight quality starts, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 41:7 K:BB through 40 innings over that stretch, and Price will look to stay locked in when he next takes the mound Thursday at home against Cleveland.