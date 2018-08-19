Red Sox's David Price: Cruises to win over Rays
Price (13-6) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out eight in a 5-2 victory over the Rays.
Staked to a 4-0 lead after the first inning, Price gave Tampa no chance to stage a comeback, throwing 72 of 103 pitches for strikes and not giving up a run until C.J. Cron took him deep in the sixth inning. The southpaw has now delivered six straight quality starts, posting a 1.80 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 41:7 K:BB through 40 innings over that stretch, and Price will look to stay locked in when he next takes the mound Thursday at home against Cleveland.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Throws six scoreless innings•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Goes six strong•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Eight strong innings in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's David Price: In line for start Monday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Not scheduled to start until next week•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Turns in stellar outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...