Red Sox's David Price: Dazzles in Friday's win

Price (1-0) scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out five in Friday's 1-0 win over the Rays.

Making his first start since July 22 of last year, Price looked like his old dominant self as Tampa only managed to get one baserunner into scoring position against the left-hander. If he can stay healthy this season, he and Chris Sale should provide the Red Sox with as strong a duo atop the rotation as any team in baseball. Price will get a rematch with the Rays back in Boston on Thursday.