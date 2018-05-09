Red Sox's David Price: Dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome

Manager Alex Cora said Price (hand) was diagnosed with a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome, which prohibited him from making Wednesday's start. Price will throw a bullpen session Thursday to determine whether he can make his next start, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Price was officially scratched from Wednesday's start prior to Tuesday's game against the Yankees after experiencing numbness in his hand for the second time this season. There should be an update on Price's status following Thursday's bullpen session, though if all goes well, it seems likely that he will not require a stint on the disabled list.