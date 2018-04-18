Red Sox's David Price: Earns win Tuesday
Price (2-1) allowed one earned run one on three hits while walking four and striking out six over five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Angels.
Price pitched fairly well on an extra day of rest after leaving his previous start due to numbness in his left hand. Given that he had a lead for his entire outing, a situation in which pitchers can focus on pounding the strike zone, the four walks he surrendered are concerning. Overall, however, his performance was solid with the best news being that there was no reported setback in his health.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Will start Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Passes tests; may start Monday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Should be fine•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Exits after feeling sensation in hand•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Exits after just one inning•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Takes no-decision Thursday•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...