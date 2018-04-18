Red Sox's David Price: Earns win Tuesday

Price (2-1) allowed one earned run one on three hits while walking four and striking out six over five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Angels.

Price pitched fairly well on an extra day of rest after leaving his previous start due to numbness in his left hand. Given that he had a lead for his entire outing, a situation in which pitchers can focus on pounding the strike zone, the four walks he surrendered are concerning. Overall, however, his performance was solid with the best news being that there was no reported setback in his health.