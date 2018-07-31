Red Sox's David Price: Eight strong innings in no-decision
Price allowed one run on eight hits and one walk across eight innings in a no-decision Monday against the Phillies. He struck out five.
Price gave up a run on two hits in the second inning, but he scattered baserunners to great effect the rest of the way. He completed eight innings for just the second time this season and efficiently used just 97 pitches to achieve the task. Though he only induced eight swinging strikes, Price supported his cause with 11 groundball outs. Price easily pitched well enough to win in this one and will take a 3.97 ERA into this weekend's matchup with the Yankees.
