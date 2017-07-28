Red Sox's David Price: Elbow an issue again?

Price's left elbow may be bothering him again, and there's a chance the Red Sox will place him on the disabled list before his scheduled Friday start, Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe reports.

Uh oh. The lefty gave up six runs during his last start Saturday but had been putting together a solid season before that. Any news regarding his once troublesome pitching elbow makes his owners concerned, though, and we'll await further reports on whether he'll take his scheduled home turn Friday against the Royals.