Red Sox's David Price: Embraces slower spring ramp up

Price appreciates the slower, more methodical approach being taken by the new coaching staff, Nick Friar of the New Bedford Standard-Times reports.

Price, whose 2017 was delayed after aggravating his left elbow early in spring training, said this is "by far the best I've felt up to this point in spring training." The left-hander has yet to throw a live batting practice session or pitch in a game, but will make his debut in a controlled minor-league game Monday.