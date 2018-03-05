Red Sox's David Price: Embraces slower spring ramp up
Price appreciates the slower, more methodical approach being taken by the new coaching staff, Nick Friar of the New Bedford Standard-Times reports.
Price, whose 2017 was delayed after aggravating his left elbow early in spring training, said this is "by far the best I've felt up to this point in spring training." The left-hander has yet to throw a live batting practice session or pitch in a game, but will make his debut in a controlled minor-league game Monday.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Reiterates elbow is healthy•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Squelches rally Saturday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Available on back-to-back days•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Continues along careful schedule•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Increases length in Friday's win•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Could serve as closer Wednesday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...