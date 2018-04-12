Red Sox's David Price: Exits after feeling sensation in hand

Price was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees for precautionary reasons after feeling "a sensation in his left hand," Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Price was lifted after allowing four runs and tossing 35 pitches in just one inning of work. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but more should be known once he's further evaluated following the conclusion of Wednesday's game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories