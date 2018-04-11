Red Sox's David Price: Exits after just one inning

Price exited Wednesday's game against the Yankees after just one inning, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Price tossed 35 pitches in what ended up being a four-run first inning, and the veteran southpaw was seen looking at his forearm as he disappeared into the clubhouse with a trainer following the inning. The Red Sox have yet to announce any sort of injury for Price at this point, but the reason for his removal should become known sometime following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest.