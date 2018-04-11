Red Sox's David Price: Exits after just one inning
Price exited Wednesday's game against the Yankees after just one inning, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Price tossed 35 pitches in what ended up being a four-run first inning, and the veteran southpaw was seen looking at his forearm as he disappeared into the clubhouse with a trainer following the inning. The Red Sox have yet to announce any sort of injury for Price at this point, but the reason for his removal should become known sometime following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Exits after feeling sensation in hand•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Takes no-decision Thursday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Will start home opener•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Pulled after low pitch count Friday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Dazzles in Friday's win•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Starting second game of 2018 campaign•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...