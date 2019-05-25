Red Sox's David Price: Exits start early

Price left Saturday's start against the Astros after facing just three hitters, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Price recorded two outs and allowed one single before being pulled from the game. Manager Alex Cora did not have a trainer with him when he went to get Price, though it would be quite a surprise if he were pulled without some sort of injury. Price's velocity was noticeably down, though the cause is not yet clear.

