Red Sox's David Price: Expected back next week

Price (elbow) will throw another bullpen session Friday and is expected to start at some point during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto, which runs from Monday to Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Price would be eligible to return from the injured list Thursday, but he'll need a little more time. His expected return date could be confirmed following Friday's bullpen session.

