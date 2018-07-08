Red Sox's David Price: Fails to qualify for win

Price allowed four runs on six hits -- including a home run -- over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Saturday. He struck out nine and walked one.

The Red Sox went off for 15 runs against Ben Keller and company but Price could go deep enough for the win. He hit three batters in the fifth inning (a Red Sox record for a single frame) and after the third HBP, manager Alex Cora had seen enough. Price has now given up 12 runs in his last two outings after stringing together five consecutive quality starts. He will look to get back on track next week at home against the Blue Jays in his final start before the All-Star break.