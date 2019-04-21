Red Sox's David Price: Fans 10 in no-decision

Price allowed two runs on two walks and five hits in five innings during Sunday's win over the Rays. He struck out 10 batters and took the no-decision.

Sunday was Price's first 10-strikeout game this season; his first double-digit strikeout game didn't come until August last season. Sunday's strong outing gives the veteran lefty a wonderful 30:5 K:BB in 24 innings this season. Price will look for his second win of the year in Friday's rematch against the Rays.