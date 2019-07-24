Red Sox's David Price: Fans eight in loss
Price (7-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Red Sox were downed 3-2 by the Rays, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out eight.
Surprisingly, the southpaw only managed six swinging strikes among his 98 pitches (63 total strikes), as his lack of dominance was more than compensated for by a generous strike zone. Price now has nine quality starts on the season, and he'll carry a 3.66 ERA and 114:27 K:BB through 98.1 innings into his next outing Tuesday -- a rematch with the Rays back in Boston.
